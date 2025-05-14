Northern Trust Corp Buys 30,819 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,066,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,819 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $19,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 476,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 173,752 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYCR opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.40, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.50. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.81.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.50 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Baird R W downgraded Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

