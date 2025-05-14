Northern Trust Corp Buys 72,077 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,077 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Adient were worth $19,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,629,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,535,000 after purchasing an additional 803,961 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adient by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,364,000 after buying an additional 254,951 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Adient by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,091,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,803,000 after buying an additional 127,826 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Adient by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,020,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 817,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adient from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Barclays cut shares of Adient from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

ADNT opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 793.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

