Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 135.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,377,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 792,330 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $19,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 55,585 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 311,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 144,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 68,174 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,401,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,125 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 359,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Up 1.5%

SBS opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.81. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 27.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

(Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.