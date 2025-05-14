Northern Trust Corp Has $18.57 Million Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $18,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 772.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Mercury General Stock Performance

MCY stock opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $60.24. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $80.72.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Mercury General had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 24.61%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

Further Reading

