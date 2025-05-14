Northern Trust Corp Has $18.61 Million Holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 157.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 429,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,257 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in POSCO were worth $18,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 384,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after buying an additional 63,336 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in POSCO in the 4th quarter worth $4,791,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in POSCO by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 41,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 28,124 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,783,000.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE:PKX opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $75.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

POSCO Profile

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). POSCO had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.