Northern Trust Corp Has $19.01 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,933 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $19,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 194,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 118,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 42,390 shares during the period. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,093,000. Keyvantage Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 384,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,839,000 after buying an additional 32,584 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSV opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.00. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

