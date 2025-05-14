Northern Trust Corp Has $20.17 Million Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331,684 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $20,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 24,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at about $909,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,043,000. Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 111,466,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,631,000 after buying an additional 4,300,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.79. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $27.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.16 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQNR. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Equinor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Equinor ASA

About Equinor ASA

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.