Northern Trust Corp Has $20.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $20,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $133.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $99.85 and a twelve month high of $139.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.66.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

