Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,142 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Five9 were worth $19,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 7,305.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 3,955.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIVN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Five9 from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $34,277.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,383. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $448,759.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,396,515.28. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,346. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.29, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.26 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

