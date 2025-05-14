Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 438,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,247 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $17,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 41.44% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NGVT shares. StockNews.com lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ingevity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

