Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,194,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,779 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Upwork were worth $19,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 21,122 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $341,120.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,275,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,590.45. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dave Bottoms sold 5,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $70,721.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,380.51. The trade was a 36.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 233,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,448. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Upwork from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Upwork Price Performance

UPWK opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $192.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.49 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 28.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

