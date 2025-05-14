Northern Trust Corp Purchases 56,674 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 811,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $19,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Warby Parker Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.48 and a beta of 2.01. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $28.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WRBY shares. Roth Capital upgraded Warby Parker to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Warby Parker

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $657,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,562.72. This represents a 53.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $274,807.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,179.04. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker

(Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.