Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 898,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,949 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $19,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESI. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orvieto Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,553,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 469,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 99,843 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 214,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 80,679 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,390,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,197,000 after purchasing an additional 689,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

AESI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.81.

Shares of AESI opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $297.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.13 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.78%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 32,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $612,231.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,651,210 shares in the company, valued at $145,679,038.40. This represents a 0.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

