Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 431,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $19,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 64.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,405,000 after acquiring an additional 106,642 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 21,147 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QDEL. Jefferies Financial Group raised QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

QDEL opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $49.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.13.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.97 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 72.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

