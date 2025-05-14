Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,016,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Knowles were worth $20,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 835.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on KN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Knowles Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of KN opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.95 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

About Knowles



Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

