Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,515,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,654 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $18,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PBI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 481,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $5,182,513.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 584,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,529.72. This represents a 45.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Arthur Fairweather sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,650.35. This represents a 42.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 691,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,109. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $493.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

