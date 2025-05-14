Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 419,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $18,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,889,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,291,000 after buying an additional 443,858 shares in the last quarter. Bolthouse Investments LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $15,457,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $1,818,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,634,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,436,000 after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,568,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,546,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $98.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.59 million. Analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TCBK. Raymond James decreased their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on TCBK

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.