Northern Trust Corp Sells 79,783 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 79,783 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $20,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Ares Capital stock opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 50.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

