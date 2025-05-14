NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 293.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,084 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of NV5 Global worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 288.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,280 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,514,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,370,000 after buying an additional 1,901,998 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,147,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,456,000 after buying an additional 1,639,014 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 366.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,632,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,754 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.89 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NV5 Global

NV5 Global Profile

(Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.