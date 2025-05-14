O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,738,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,989 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $18,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 807.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

O-I Glass stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.93. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

