O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $14.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. O-I Glass traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 1502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.
The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.93.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.
