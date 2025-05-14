Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Down 0.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $58.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Occidental Petroleum traded as low as $43.68 and last traded at $43.72. 3,379,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 11,079,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.86.
OXY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.48.
The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.12.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 39.02%.
Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.
