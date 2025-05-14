Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $33.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 41,963 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 43,324 shares.The stock last traded at $18.90 and had previously closed at $18.70.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Oculis from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Oculis from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.
The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.27.
Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.26). Oculis had a negative net margin of 8,043.28% and a negative return on equity of 71.31%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Oculis Holding AG will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.
About Oculis
Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.
