Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $1.20 to $1.40 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Olaplex Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLPX opened at $1.28 on Monday. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.77. The company has a market cap of $852.17 million, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 10.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $96.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.82 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olaplex

In other news, General Counsel John C. Duffy sold 35,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $50,418.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 348,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,027.20. The trade was a 9.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Trisha L. Fox sold 26,526 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $38,197.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 461,548 shares in the company, valued at $664,629.12. This represents a 5.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,269 shares of company stock worth $103,161 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Olaplex by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,239,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 2,112,009 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Olaplex by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,674,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after buying an additional 4,899,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,076,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 268,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

See Also

