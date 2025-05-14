Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,768,675 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 195,549 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $60,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $486.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

