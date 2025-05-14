Omeros (OMER) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share and revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Omeros to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros Stock Up 16.6%

OMER stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15. Omeros has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $258.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Omeros

About Omeros

(Get Free Report)

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.