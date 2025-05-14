ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Board Authorizes Share Repurchase Program

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ONTF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ON24 from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

NYSE ONTF opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $229.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.56. ON24 has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $7.04.

In related news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 8,283 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $46,136.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 517,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,658.44. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharat Sharan sold 39,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $204,995.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,164,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,548,201.16. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 206,529 shares of company stock worth $1,174,541 and have sold 144,150 shares worth $797,111. 32.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

