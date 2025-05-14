Ondas (ONDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter. Ondas has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Ondas had a negative net margin of 544.24% and a negative return on equity of 183.49%. The business had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. On average, analysts expect Ondas to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ondas alerts:

Ondas Trading Up 4.1%

ONDS stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. Ondas has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $115.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ondas in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on Ondas

Ondas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.