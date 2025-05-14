Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Coverage Initiated at Hovde Group

Equities research analysts at Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $30.50 price target on the stock. Hovde Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ OBT opened at $26.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Orange County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.97 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $305.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.46.
Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $27.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orange County Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. 42.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
