OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Insider Sells £1,217,666.56 in Stock

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) insider Andy Golding sold 251,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.44), for a total transaction of £1,217,666.56 ($1,620,530.42).

Andy Golding also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OSB Group alerts:

On Tuesday, April 15th, Andy Golding sold 12,143 shares of OSB Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.68), for a total transaction of £51,850.61 ($69,005.34).

On Tuesday, March 25th, Andy Golding sold 5,399 shares of OSB Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.98), for a total transaction of £24,241.51 ($32,261.79).

On Thursday, March 20th, Andy Golding sold 27,324 shares of OSB Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.18), for a total transaction of £126,783.36 ($168,729.52).

OSB Group Stock Performance

Shares of OSB stock opened at GBX 474.55 ($6.32) on Wednesday. OSB Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 343.60 ($4.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 533.50 ($7.10). The stock has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 443.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 413.90.

OSB Group Announces Dividend

OSB Group ( LON:OSB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 82.20 ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. OSB Group had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 18.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OSB Group Plc will post 85.1214128 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 22.90 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.99%. OSB Group’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OSB Group

OSB Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.