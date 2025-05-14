Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Acquires £148.80 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Tyson purchased 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,860 ($24.75) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($198.03).

Oxford Instruments Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Oxford Instruments stock opened at GBX 1,886 ($25.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Oxford Instruments plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,470 ($19.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,765 ($36.80). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,737.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,951.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.26) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,978.75 ($26.33).

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments provides academic and commercial organisations worldwide with market-leading scientific technology and expertise across its key market segments: materials analysis, semiconductor, and healthcare & life science.

Innovation is the driving force behind Oxford Instruments’ growth and success, supporting its core purpose to accelerate the breakthroughs that create a brighter future for our world.

