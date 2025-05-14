Pan American Silver Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 10,358 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 69% compared to the average volume of 6,125 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on Pan American Silver from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

NYSE:PAAS opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

See Also

