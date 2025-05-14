Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

PCTY has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $258.00 price target (up from $254.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paylocity from $246.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paylocity from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $199.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.57 and its 200 day moving average is $197.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.58. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $129.94 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.34. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $454.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total value of $5,116,777.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,862,200. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 14.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Paylocity by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

