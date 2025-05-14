PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.79, but opened at $21.97. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock. PBF Energy shares last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 395,323 shares.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.91.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 15,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $216,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,774,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,390,971.12. The trade was a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders bought 331,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,075,180. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,116,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,191,000 after buying an additional 1,272,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,896,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $13,600,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 697.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 784,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 686,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 945,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 573,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by $0.41. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is -12.09%.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

