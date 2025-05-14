PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $17,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in PC Connection by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PC Connection by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

CNXN stock opened at $70.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.82 and a 1-year high of $77.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.33.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. PC Connection had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $701.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

