PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $165.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $127.00. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PDD from $171.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Nomura Securities cut shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PDD in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

PDD stock opened at $119.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $164.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57. PDD has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 245.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 340.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 939.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

