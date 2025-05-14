Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,681 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 750.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $17.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $458.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MD shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Macquarie raised their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

