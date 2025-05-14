Pensana Plc (LON:PRE) Insider Sells £42,000 in Stock

Pensana Plc (LON:PREGet Free Report) insider Robert Kaplan sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.47), for a total value of £42,000 ($55,895.66).

Robert Kaplan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 29th, Robert Kaplan sold 100,000 shares of Pensana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41), for a total value of £31,000 ($41,256.32).
  • On Tuesday, February 25th, Robert Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of Pensana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.28), for a total value of £26,250 ($34,934.79).
  • On Friday, February 21st, Robert Kaplan acquired 400,000 shares of Pensana stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £88,000 ($117,114.72).

Shares of PRE stock opened at GBX 37 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.15. Pensana Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 40.90 ($0.54). The company has a market capitalization of £136.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Building the world’s first sustainable magnet metal supply chain to meet the burgeoning demand from EVs and Offshore Wind

