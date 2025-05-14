Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.18, but opened at $14.10. Perpetua Resources shares last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 509,443 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Perpetua Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Perpetua Resources from $28.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Perpetua Resources

In other news, insider Alan Douglas Haslam sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $96,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,650.12. This represents a 13.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mckinsey Margaret Lyon sold 22,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $200,302.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,338.28. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,230 shares of company stock valued at $166,582 and sold 59,610 shares valued at $606,423. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perpetua Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPTA. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 1,658.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the first quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 72.9% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $874.68 million, a PE ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

