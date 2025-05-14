Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives $12.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $13.00 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PLL

Piedmont Lithium Stock Performance

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Piedmont Lithium has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $16.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. Piedmont Lithium had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,707 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.