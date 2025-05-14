Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Trading Up 12.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.9% during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Pinterest traded as high as $33.54 and last traded at $32.98. Approximately 7,696,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 12,837,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PINS. Citigroup upped their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Pinterest from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Pinterest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

In related news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $3,192,135.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,187.98. This trade represents a 94.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $31,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,786 shares in the company, valued at $723,222. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 453,836 shares of company stock valued at $14,828,392. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 8.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 50.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,171,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,087 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 34.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 4.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,631,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,589,000 after acquiring an additional 182,273 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Stock Up 0.3%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

