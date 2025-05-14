Piper Sandler Increases monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $325.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MNDY. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on monday.com from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on monday.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.50.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $290.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.15, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.30. monday.com has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $342.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $282.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.93 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,701,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,858 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 102.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,682,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,999,000 after buying an additional 851,231 shares during the last quarter. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd bought a new stake in monday.com in the 1st quarter worth about $137,434,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter worth about $116,686,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter worth about $109,605,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

