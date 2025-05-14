Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock Position Reduced by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Plexus were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

Insider Activity at Plexus

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,273,100. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Running sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total transaction of $173,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,276 shares in the company, valued at $176,879.12. This trade represents a 49.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,137 shares of company stock worth $577,916 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus Stock Up 1.5%

PLXS stock opened at $133.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.28. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $100.96 and a fifty-two week high of $172.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $980.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.07 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Plexus’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (down previously from $172.00) on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Plexus from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLXS

About Plexus

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.