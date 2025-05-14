Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. On average, analysts expect Plus Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Plus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSTV opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Plus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PSTV shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. D Boral Capital lowered shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. D. Boral Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSTV

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.