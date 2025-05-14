POET Technologies (POET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. On average, analysts expect POET Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

POET Technologies Price Performance

POET Technologies stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.19. POET Technologies has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $7.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

