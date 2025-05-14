Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Post were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POST. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter worth $19,576,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Post by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,169,000 after buying an additional 100,263 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Post by 403.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 986,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,969,000 after buying an additional 790,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on POST shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $229,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,631.19. This represents a 18.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 15,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,180.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,835. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,157 shares of company stock worth $3,139,361 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Post Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of POST stock opened at $108.94 on Wednesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.70 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.