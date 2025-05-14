PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Up 12% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) rose 12% on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $15.06. Approximately 286,034 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 269,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

Specifically, Director Brett Lee Paschke acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,449.84. The trade was a 19.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PRAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $603.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.32). PRA Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $269.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PRA Group by 805.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in PRA Group by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PRA Group by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

