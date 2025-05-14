Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 14,601 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 204,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 172,196 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SSR Mining by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SSR Mining by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 125,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SSR Mining by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 89,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

SSR Mining stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 26.24%. The firm had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSRM has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised SSR Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. National Bank Financial raised SSR Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on SSR Mining from $12.10 to $12.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on SSR Mining from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

See Also

