Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 2,982 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACRE. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 364,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $5.25 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -240.00%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

