Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 272.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 59,582 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 5.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 385,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 20,077 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1,464.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 285,726 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 45,430 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYRX opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $349.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 70.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $41.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cryoport from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 4,620 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $29,059.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,399 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,359.71. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,830 shares of company stock worth $118,353 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

